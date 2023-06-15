Marshall Wayne Shifflett
Marshall Wayne Shifflett, 84, of Elkton, passed away peacefully at his home Monday, June 12, 2023. He was born Sept. 27, 1938, in Rockingham County, Va. and was a son of the late William F. and Irene Frances Dean Shifflett.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Elvie Shifflett, Owen “Tink” Shifflett and William “Bill” Shifflett; and sisters, Janice Morris, Sylvia Morris and Doris Knight.
Marshall loved to fish the Shenandoah River. He enjoyed doing puzzles, reading and watching Westerns on TV and movies. He loved telling stories and especially spending time with his family. He was a self-employed brick/block mason for many years before retiring.
He is survived by his daughters, Patricia Lynn Taylor of Elkton and Carol Keenan of Elkton; sons, Harvey Shifflett of Elkton and Marshall “Wayne” Shifflett Jr. and wife, Dianna, of McGaheysville; a brother, Ernest Shifflett; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted 11 o’clock Friday, June 16, 2023, at Elk Run Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
