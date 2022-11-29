Martha Ann Barber, 76, of Bridgewater, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. She was born July 24, 1946, and was a daughter of the late Harold and Ruth (Wampler) Clark.
Martha is survived by two children, Ronnie Barber and wife, Tonya, of Harrisonburg and Ted Briggs and wife, Kim, of Lebanon, Pa.; siblings, Carolyn Clark of Atlanta, Ga., Bruce Clark of Dayton and Charlie Clark and wife, Deb, of Dayton; grandchildren, Corporal Robert Scot Barber (former USMC), and Petty Officer Second Class Seth Allen Barber and wife, Petty Officer Third Class Samantha (USCG).
No formal services are scheduled at this time.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
