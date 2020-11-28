Martha Ann Shifflett, 74, of Elkton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Shifflett was born June 15, 1946, in Richmond, Virginia, to the late Jacob Franklin and Mary Elizabeth Kite Spitzer. She was a lifetime resident of the area and enjoyed cross stitching and coloring. She “took care of everyone” and was a devoted wife, and an amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was always there for anyone in need.
On March 10, 1978, she married Don M. Shifflett, who survives. Together they had five children, a son, Don Wesley “Wes” Shifflett and wife, Jessica, of Elkton; daughters, Jessica Phelps and husband, Tommy, Dana Shifflett, Lisa Shifflett and companion, Allen, Melissa Tomlin and husband, Michael (BoDawg), all of Elkton; grandchildren, Valerie Shifflett, Heather Morean, Taylor Shifflett, Jacob Shifflett, Anthony Shifflett, Jordan Phelps, Jaxson Phelps, Evan Shifflett, Kaden Shifflett, and Corbin Shifflett; 5 great-grandchildren, and lifetime friend, Bonnie Dean of Shenandoah.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Lloyd Spitzer and Johnny Spitzer.
All services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled through Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.