Martha Ann Showalter Martin
Martha Ann (Showalter) Martin, 66, of Dayton, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. Martha was born Dec. 19, 1953, a daughter of the late Melva (Rhodes) and Harold Showalter.
She was a caregiver for many years and a member of Mount Pleasant Mennonite Church.
On Nov. 22, 1975, she was united in marriage to Dave Martin, who survives.
Martha is also survived by three sons, Brent Martin and wife, Nedra, of Mount Solon, Craig Martin and wife, Wanda, of Rockingham, and Jerry Martin and wife, Lou, of Mount Solon; sisters, Linda Nolt and husband, LeRoy, of Dayton, and Wilda Wenger and husband, Sheldon, of Bridgewater; a brother, Roland Showalter and wife, Marie, of Dayton; sister-in-law, Eva Showalter; and 11 grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Allen Showalter.
A private funeral service will be conducted June 1 and burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.