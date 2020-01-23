Martha Annette Quinton
Martha Annette Quinton, age 88, of Talking Rock, Ga., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Grandview Health Center. She was born Sept. 5, 1931, to Henry Martin and Mary Vashti Powell.
Mrs. Quinton is survived by her husband, James W. “Jim” Quinton of Talking Rock; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Cynthia Quinton of Dawsonville; daughters and sons-in-law, Lynn and Jack Murphy of Cartersville and Debbie and Mark Callahan of Broadway, Va.; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Numerous other family members also survive. She was predeceased by her parents and two sisters, Evelyn and Sybil.
The funeral will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Talking Rock Baptist Church with the Rev. Buck Parker, the Rev. Neil McKenzie and the Rev. Grant Wade officiating. Interment will follow in the Talking Rock Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family received friends at Roper Funeral Home Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, from 3 until 8 p.m. and will receive friends Thursday, Jan. 23, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family would also like to thank the staff of Grandview Health Center for the excellent loving care they gave our wife and mother.
Arrangements are entrusted to the staff of Roper Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.roperfuneralhome.com.
