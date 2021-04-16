Martha Bennett Miller, 92, a resident of Bridgewater, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at her home. She was born Dec. 26, 1928, in Sugar Grove, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late Rev. Isaac Lee and Lottie Wyant Bennett. She grew up in Franklin, W.Va.
Martha graduated from Franklin High School and attended Bridgewater College and Glassboro State College in New Jersey. She worked as an elementary school librarian in Salem County, N.J. for 11 years. She sang professionally in St. John’s Episcopal Church in Salem, N.J. for 14 years. She was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church and a member of the church choir.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Loren Lee Miller, son of Rear Admiral T.C. and Ruth C. Miller. Also preceding her in death were a three and half year old grandson, Ryan Christian Simpkins; a sister, Cornelia B. Shaw; and two brothers, Paul and Emory.
She is survived by two daughters, The Rev. Julia Diane Miller of Philippi, W.Va., and Bobbi Dee Bevis and husband, Bob, of Woodstown, N.J.; a son, The Rev. Christopher Loren Miller and wife, Linda, of Absecon, N.J.; four grandchildren, Elex Simpkins and wife, Tammy, of Lampe, Mo., Adia Speer and husband, Christopher, of Pemberton, N.J., Danica Miller and husband, Tim Wallace, of Elmer, N.J., and Joshua Bevis of Woodstown, N.J.; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Lorine Harris and husband, Howard, of Ruckersville, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Homes in Harrisonburg. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with The Rev. Laura Lockey officiating. Burial will be in Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville.
Those attending are ask to follow all current CDC guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 660 South Main St., Harrisonburg VA 22801.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.