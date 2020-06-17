Martha Belle Caldwell
Martha Belle Caldwell, 88, of Harrisonburg, passed into God’s hands peacefully at Sunnyside Retirement Community, in the early morning hours on Monday, June 15, 2020. She died in peace and was exceptionally well cared for by the staff of Sunnyside. In lieu of a Memorial Service, we ask that you sign the Guestbook on the webpage for Kyger Funeral Home (www.kygers.com) and light a candle electronically in her honor. Memorial contributions can be made to:
The Martha B. Caldwell Art History Award, James Madison University, Department of Art, Design and Art History, Duke Hall, 820 South Main, Harrisonburg, Virginia 22807
OR Employee Christmas Fund, Sunnyside Retirement Community Healthcare Center, 3935 Sunnyside Drive, Harrisonburg, Virginia 22801.
OR P.E.O. Scholars Award, P.E.O. Executive Office, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50312-2899.
The family requests contributions only in memory of Martha Belle; no flowers, please.
Martha Belle was born on December 12, 1931, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Her parents were Wallace Everett Caldwell (April 26, 1890 to October 6, 1961) and Harriet Elvira Wilmot Caldwell (May 6, 1889 to February 21, 1964). Martha Belle was also sister to Edward Everett Caldwell (November 14, 1916 to February 25, 2001) and Robert Wallace Caldwell (June 17, 1919 to December 20, 1994). She attended school in Chapel Hill and graduated high school from Cushing Academy in 1950. She attended the University of North Carolina for two years, and received her B.A. from Cornell University in 1954. In 1958, she completed an M.A. at the University of Mississippi, with a second Masters (1966) followed by her Ph.D. (1970) from Indiana University.
From 1960 to 1963, Martha Belle taught art history at the University of Richmond’s Westhampton College, and at Rice University, 1966-1968. She came to Harrisonburg in 1968, teaching at (as it was known then) Madison College as the sole art historian in the Department of Art. She saw many changes in “the college” (as she always called it) over her 30 years of teaching, not the least of which was its incorporation in the State of Virginia as James Madison University. She retired in 1998.
In addition to teaching a full load of classes each semester, Martha Belle was very active in the college/university community overall. She was a strong advocate for women on campus, particularly those involved in sports teams. She served on many college/university committees and interacted with colleagues from a wide variety of departments. Even after retirement, she was involved in the creation of the Faculty Emeriti Association for JMU.
Martha Belle was always heavily involved in professional organizations. She was active with the Women’s Caucus for Art and had a direct hand in founding the organization’s Southeastern Chapter in 1978. SECAC (the Southeastern College Art Conference) was another of her areas of high-volume involvement. She was President during the 1980s and chaired the annual conference in 1982 when JMU hosted the event. She was also Second Vice President for many years, since SECAC was incorporated in Virginia and the Second VP had to be a local resident.
It was rare to see Martha Belle without a binder full of materials for her various research projects. She played an active role in the restoration of James Madison’s home at Montpelier, and also local restoration efforts of the Margaret Grattan Weaver Foundation, including work at Singers Glen, historic homes near Port Republic, and many of the older buildings in and around Harrisonburg. A stalwart Presbyterian, Martha Belle participated extensively in the Centennial Celebration of Massanetta Springs Camp and Conference Center in 2010 and also assisted with research on the history of the First Presbyterian Church downtown.
Her publications include contributing to an on-line biography of the Architects of North Carolina, especially Mr. Nash, father of her sister in law, Katrina Nash Caldwell. She also wrote an extensive biography of her father, Wallace Everett Caldwell, for Who’s Who.
Martha Belle joined the Massanutten Chapter, NSDAR in December 1986 and was a 34-year member. She was Regent from 1999-2001 and then voted Honorary Regent. She was initiated as a Charter Initiate of P.E.O. Chapter BR on April 6, 2002, joining her sister in law, Martha Painter Caldwell, and her niece, Peg Caldwell-Ott, in philanthropic work to support women’s education.
Despite an incredibly busy and full life here in the Valley, Martha Belle also loved to travel. Annual trips were frequently made with her first Cousin, Marge Wilmot, and often included visits to see her brother Robert Wallace Caldwell and family in his Foreign Service postings abroad in Europe, Africa and Asia. Travel by sea with her family was an annual occurrence after Marge’s death.
Martha Belle is very fondly remembered for her positive outlook on life, her supportive attitude toward all with whom she associated, and her generosity and gracious skills as a hostess.
Martha Belle is survived by her nieces and nephews:
The Reverend Wallace Caldwell, retired and living at VMRC, Harrisonburg;
The Reverend George Caldwell, retired, and his wife, Kathleen Goodness Caldwell living in Arlington, Virginia;
and Peg Caldwell-Ott and her husband, Derek Ott, living in Rockingham, Virginia with their three cats, all of whom are named for senior Caldwell family members.
Our beloved Aunt was often a “Mom” to us. We love and miss her tremendously!
Martha Belle is also survived by two grand-nieces, Tara Palmore of Washington, D.C. and Sushila Nayak-Millas of London, England; three great-grandnephews (Simon, Teddy, and Charlie Palmore) and two great-grandnieces (Alexandra and Eleanor Millas), and a wide assortment of cousins from various branches of the family.
May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may light perpetual shine upon them until we meet again.
