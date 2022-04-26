Martha Chitty Didot, 82, of Richmond, Va., peacefully went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 22, 2022.
She was born in Norfolk, Va., on Feb. 23, 1940. Martha graduated in 1958 from Maury High School, Norfolk, Va., and received an Associate Degree from South-Eastern Bible College, Lakeland, Fla. She was married to Henri “Hank” Etienne Didot in 1962 and remained faithful and devoted for 55 years.
Martha worked as a school office manager in the Fairfax County Virginia School System until retirement. She remained very active throughout her life in the churches she attended, most recently, Emmanuel Baptist Church in Verona, Va., and before that, Fourth Presbyterian Church in Bethesda, Md. Martha was known for her magnificent meals, attention to detail in hospitality and service to all. Many neighbors, family, prisoners, children and church members were all beneficiaries of her love and servant heart. Her humble faithfulness to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, defined Martha’s life.
She is survived by her children, Stephen Noel Didot, Helena Cherie Didot and Ernest Pierre Didot; and her grandchildren, Luther Abraham Didot and Eva Esperanza Didot.
A memorial service open to the public will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Verona, Va. by Pastor Bryan Wheeler. The family will hold a private interment at the Mt. Clinton Mennonite Cemetery.
