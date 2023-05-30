Martha E. Litten
Martha E. Litten, 81, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023, in Harrisonburg. She was born Oct. 18, 1941, in Shenandoah County and was the daughter of the late Clayton and Ethel Baker Dellinger.
Martha worked at the former Leggett Department Store and for the City of Harrisonburg.
On Nov. 7, 1976, she married John G. Litten, who preceded her in death June 29, 2013.
Martha will be missed by her loved ones: Robin Coakley-Spitler, Raymond Spitler, Wes Coakley, Patty Long, Hillary Long, Miranda Long, Mike Dellinger, Merrill Ware, Chip Ware, Craig Litten and Keith Litten.
She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Tommy Dellinger and Janet Ware.
The Rev. Eduardo Carrillo will lead a graveside service Thursday, June 1, at 11:00 a.m. at the Mountain Valley Cemetery on Mountain Valley Road in Rockingham, Va. There will be no services at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
