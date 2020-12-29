Martha Gertrude Hevener
Martha Gertrude Hevener, age 97, of Franklin, W.Va., passed way Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at her residence. She was born Feb. 10, 1923, at Reeds Creek, W.Va., the daughter of the late Alva and Ina (Hedrick) Hartman. On Aug. 12, 1939, Martha married Alfred Claude Hevener, who preceded her in death Nov. 8, 1986.
Mrs. Hevener attended Franklin High School and she was a homemaker and loving mother/grandmother. She was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher and had 28 years perfect attendance. Martha was a member of the Farm Women’s Club CEOS for 50 years plus, a 30 plus years 4H Club Leader of the Deer Run Pioneers, and she was honored to be a Pendleton County Belle in 1993.
Mrs. Hevener is survived by three daughters, Wilma Mitchell of Harrisonburg, Va., Nancy Dahmer (Tom) of Hinton, Va., and Debbie Sites (Glenn) of Upper Tract, W.Va.; two sons, Herman Hevener (Sandy) of Fort Seybert, W.Va., and Dennis Hevener (Denise) of Upper Tract, W.Va.; three brothers, Jearl Hartman of Dayton, Va., Charles “Babe” Hartman (Judy) of Harrisonburg, Va., and James Hartman of Kunkletown, Pa.; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by six brothers, Stanley Hedrick, Vernon “Bud” Hartman, Wayne Hartman, Keith Hartman, Eston Hartman and Sheldon Hartman; and three great-grandchildren, Kyle Puffenberger and two infants.
Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va. A private graveside service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Franklin, W.Va., Pastor Mike Loudermilk officiating.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church (c/o Sharon Harr, 687 Siple Mountain Road, Franklin, WV 26807), Grant Memorial Hospice (100 Hospital Drive, Petersburg, WV 26847) or Pendleton County Relay for Life (American Cancer Society, Relay for Life of Pendleton County, 4540 Copper Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242).
Memories and words of comfort may be left at www.basagic.com or on Facebook at Basagic Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and out of respect for others, we require face coverings to be worn at all times and to maintain social distancing.
