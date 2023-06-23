Martha Gowin Newland, 79, of Edinburg, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Sentara RMH.
Born in Lynchburg on Sept. 10, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Major and Josephine Sumner Gowin. She was also preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Sarah and Carl Akers.
Martha’s career spanned for more that 30 years teaching in the Shenandoah County Public School System. She spent her retired years living on the Shenandoah River, where she enjoyed watching the animals and nature. Martha loved spending time with family and friends, traveling with the Parks and Rec Department, working puzzles, reading, knitting and gardening.
She is survived by her daughters, Heather Corbin and Norman, Erika Richman and Chad Burk; a granddaughter, Sarah Mae Richman, all of Edinburg; a sister, Mary Campbell and Malcom of Waynesboro; Brandy Webb of Rural Retreat, whom she considered a granddaughter; nephews and niece, Jay Harding of Lynchburg, Beth Jamerson of Pamplin, Michael Campbell of Waynesboro; a lifelong best friend, Dee Hockman and her granddog, Nogie.
In keeping with Martha’s wishes, a Celebration of her Life will be held 4:00 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at her home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Jackson Fire and Rescue, 6155 Main St., Mt. Jackson, VA 22842.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
