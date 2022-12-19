Martha Guadalupe Garibay-Metzler, 68, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Ms. Garibay-Metzler was born Oct. 27, 1954, in Mexico to the late Agustín Garibay Izquierdo and Clara Eugenia Garibay.
She received her medical doctorate from Universidad la Salle in México City before moving to the United States to start a family. Martha Guadalupe was known by many names but especially loved to be called “Dr. Mom” and “Abuelita” by her family. She generously volunteered her time and talents to many ministries within her church and the community and never met a stranger in her life. Martha Guadalupe enjoyed gardening, quilting, and cooking up delicious meals--pozole being the dish her kids most requested. She loved her family with all her heart and relished every opportunity to teach them Spanish and share her Mexican culture, including bringing homemade pinatas to family birthday parties. She was a faithful woman and a devout parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Ms. Garibay-Metzler is survived by her children, David Metzler and wife, Brooke, of Bridgewater, Genita Nolan and husband, Tatum, of Bellingham, Wash., Joey Metzler and wife, Allison, of Bridgewater and Clara Metzler and husband, Evan Bullard, of Mount Solon; siblings, Gena Fernández Garibay and Fernando Garibay; grandchildren, Mikayla Laura Metzler, Cedar Daniel Nolan, Lily Clara Nolan, Josie Jean Metzler and Sloane Lea Metzler; her former husband, Daniel Metzler, of Mount Crawford; and a grandpup, Ginger Metzler Bullard.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Garibay-Metzler was preceded in death by her siblings, Agustín Garibay, Miguel Garibay, and Isabel Garibay.
Father Silvio Kaberia will conduct a Funeral Mass Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. A reception will follow at the church.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may so Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NewBridges Immigrant Resource Center, 64 West Water St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church’s “Social Ministries Fund”, 154 N. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802, USA.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
