Martha J. Hedger
Martha June Good Hedger, 89, a resident of Dayton, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at her home.
She was born July 25, 1931, in Youngstown, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Eric H. and Evelyn Rose Freegard Stanley.
Martha was a member of Bridgewater Baptist Church, Eastern Star Chapter 76 and Rion Bowman VFW Post No. 632 Ladies Auxiliary. She had worked in the healthcare industry; she enjoyed making bookmarks and wrapping hangers with yarn.
On July 11, 1981, she married William Valery Hedger, who preceded her in death April 10, 2011.
She is survived by her daughter, Evalyn L. Rexrode and husband, Gary, of Cameron, N.C.; her sons, William “Bill” D. Good and wife, Chris, of Winchester, Weldon E. Good and wife, Lori, of Bridgewater and Edgar H. Good of Sanford, N.C.; her grandchildren, Benjamin D. Good, Adam H. Good and Amy L. Brown and husband, Cory; and great-grandchildren, Noah D. Good and Maeve E. Brown.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a great-grandchild, Madison O. Good; and a brother, William A. Stanley.
The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at the funeral home with The Rev. Roger Austin officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bridgewater Baptist Church, P.O. Box 333, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.