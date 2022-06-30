Martha ‘Jane’ Lowery
Martha “Jane” Lowery, 78, of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at home surrounded by family.
Jane was born in Harrisonburg on June 30, 1943, a daughter of the late Martha Sisk (Sisk) and William Alexander Clatterbuck.
She enjoyed her work in the cafeteria at John Wayland Middle School. She was a lifetime member of Mount Horeb United Methodist Church in Dayton.
On June 29, 1962, she was united in marriage to Phillip Eugene Lowery, who survives. They were happily married for 60 years.
In addition to her husband, Jane is survived by daughter, Kim D. King and husband, Lee, of Bridgewater; sons, Phillip L. Lowery and wife, Phyllis, of Elkton and William A. Lowery and wife, Anne, of Bridgewater; seven grandchildren, Chasity Cubbage and husband, P.J., Skylar Lowery, Courtney King, Ashley Piller, Haley King, Cole Lowery and wife, Jordan, and Grant Lowery; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Ann Eckard.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Mount Horeb Methodist Church in Dayton with the Rev. Isaac Harper officiating. Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
