Martha Jane (Mumpower) Burchett, 90, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the Sunnyside Presbyterian Nursing Home.
Mrs. Burchett was born on Feb. 26, 1929, in Eden, N.C., and was a daughter of the late Abraham Lincoln Mumpower and Myrtle Lillian (Thomas) Mumpower. She was the definition of a pastor’s wife. Working hand in hand with her husband as they pastored churches in the Church of God for nearly 50 years. She played the organ and piano and directed the choir, taught Sunday school, and led several ladies ministry groups. Martha was very devoted to mission work of all types. She also enjoyed crocheting and loved flowers.
On June 26, 1948, she married Thomas Franklin Burchett, Jr., who passed away Dec. 20, 1997.
She is survived by a daughter, Sandra Chandler, and her husband, the Rev. Roger Chandler, of Harrisonburg; a son, Thomas Franklin Burchett, III, and wife, Revella, of Eden, N.C.; a son-in-law, Willie Glen “W.G.” Smith of Homerville, Ga.; five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Elaine Burchett Smith, and her siblings, Dora Lee Mumpower and James W. Mumpower.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Danville Memorial Gardens with her son-in-law, the Rev. Roger Chandler, the pastor of Maranatha Church of God, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to the Church of God World Missions by visiting https://cogwm.org/give/.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the McMullen Funeral Home, Harrisonburg, Va. 540-833-2891.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.