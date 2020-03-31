Martha Johnson Kiser, 96, formerly of Mount Sidney, passed away March 30, 2020, surrounded by her children at Bellaire at Stone Port in Harrisonburg.
Martha Ellen Johnson was born May 21, 1923, to the late Mae (Houff) and William Raymond Johnson. She graduated from Mount Sidney High School in 1940, where she met her future husband. After a courtship that included stacks of wartime love letters, she married Samuel Clay Kiser on Dec. 20, 1945, following the end of World War II.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband; their oldest daughter, Linda Kiser Weaver; and son-in-law, Jerry Crawford Weaver; and her brother, William Raymond Johnson Jr.
She is survived by three children, Lucy Kiser Powers of Fishersville, Samuel Dean Kiser (Robin) of Harrisonburg and Mary Elizabeth Kiser of West Hollywood, Calif.; six grandchildren, Amy Weaver Moore (Mart) of Staunton, Angie Weaver Quick (Nate) of Charlotte, N.C., Julia Powers Vaca (Dan) of Cranston, R.I., Clay Howard Powers (Amy) of Granada Hills, Calif., Ryan Dean Kiser of Richmond and Kyle Aaron Kiser of Harrisonburg; and nine great-grandchildren, Monica Campbell (Tyler), Deacon Moore, Dayton Moore, Braden Quick, Hudson Quick, Sam Vaca, Sylvie Vaca, Graham Powers and Jed Powers. She is also survived by a sister, Margaret Ridgeway; sister-in-law, Lois Johnson; numerous nieces and nephews; and Barbara Lambert, Shawna Hiner (Tracy) and Anita Hiner, whom she considered family.
Martha was a member of Verona United Methodist Church for over 70 years. She loved God, her family, gospel music, basketball and the Baltimore Orioles.
There will be a private burial for the family and a Celebration of Life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Verona Methodist Church, P.O. Box 47, Verona, VA 24482.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements and friends and family are encouraged to visit www.lindseyweyerscave.com to leave condolences for the family.
