Martha Kyger Southers, 77, passed away Sept. 28, 2022, peacefully at her home surrounded by family.
She was born and resided in Harrisonburg until 2018 when she moved to Florida to live with her daughter. She attended TAHS and was a member of the Salvation Army Church. After 30 years of employment at Cargill Inc., she retired in 2011.
Survived by her daughter, Pamela Retz of Naples, Fla.; four grandchildren, Jessica Muterspaugh (Chad Muterspaugh), Mount Sidney; Cody Bennett (fiancée, Aubrey Brockmiller) Charlottesville; Kaitlyn Bennett and Jace Retz, Naples, Fla.; two great-grandchildren, Bryston “B” Hutchinson and Willow “Willa” Muterspaugh; best friend, Joyce Combs; her faithful dog, Sassy and many nieces, nephews and others she called family.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, George M. and Mary “Nook” Pittington Kyger; a beloved brother, George “Bubby” Kyger; and longtime companion, Layton “Bugs” Jarrells.
A Celebration of Life will be held Oct. 30, 4-7 p.m. at Old Massanutten Lodge, Keezletown, Va., where family and friends are welcome to come and share laughter, love and memories.
In lieu of flowers, A GoFundMe has been set up for donations to help the family cover the cost of funeral and travel expenses.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.