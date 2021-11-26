Martha Louise Shank, 96, a resident of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at her home.
Mrs. Shank was born on April 21, 1925 in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late John Rohrer and Wilda Gertrude Brunk Showalter. She was a homemaker and member of Pleasant View Old Order Mennonite Church.
On October 23, 1947, she married Warren Shank who passed away on March 28, 2004.
Surviving is her children, William “Bill” Shank of Dayton, Brian Gabriel Shank of Dayton; grandchildren, Melissa Martin of Sarasota, FL, Amanda Knicely and husband James of Bridgewater, Jane Cyzick and husband Jody of Dayton; Sarah Martin of McGaheysville, Christy Lambert and husband Brandon of Bridgewater; great grandchildren, Whitney Arbogast, Colby Knicely, Alex Knicely, Kayla Knicely, Kasey Cyzick, Ty Cyzick, James Cyzick, Drew Cyzick, Betsy Sue Lambert; and two sons-in-law, Ray M. Martin of Bridgewater and Gene Harper of Harrisonburg. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Shank was preceded in death by two daughters, Sue Ann Shank Martin, Marie Shank Harper; and a granddaughter, Betsy Ruth Martin.
Ministers of the church will conduct a graveside service on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Pleasant View Old Order Mennonite Church Cemetery
The body will be taken to her home where friends may call on Wednesday afternoon, November 24, 2021 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Not all family will not be present due to COVID-19.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
