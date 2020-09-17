Martha L. Umberger
Martha Louise Umberger, 70, of Shenandoah, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
She was born Feb. 6, 1950, in Smyth County and was a daughter of the late Frances Irvin Bennett.
On Oct. 3, 1969, Martha married John Lester “Johnny” Umberger, who died Feb. 19, 2020.
She is survived by a son, Chad Umberger and wife, Samantha, of Shenandoah; a daughter, Crystal Umberger of Shenandoah; two sisters, Mary “Sissy” Anderson of Sugar Grove and Agnes Pennington of Marion; two brothers, David Irvin of Marion and Junior Bennett of Cookeville, Tenn.; five granddaughters, Kara Atkins of Elkton and Carmen Umberger, Carter Umberger, Taitelynn Umberger and Taylor Umberger, all of Shenandoah; and two grandsons, Kasper Lucas and Paxton Umberger, both of Shenandoah. She was preceded in death by a brother, James Bennett.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at the Mount Carmel Regular Baptist Church by Pastor Brian Hasse and Pastor Frank Painter. Burial will be in the Mount Zion Cemetery in Luray.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the UVA Breast Cancer Center, Charlottesville, Va.
