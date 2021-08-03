Martha Louise Coffey Stout, 83, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, surrounded by family at her residence.
Martha was born in Rockingham County on March 20, 1938, a daughter of the late Mary Louise (Pryor) and Walter Coffey.
She was united in marriage to James Thornton Stout Jr. on June 17, 1961, who preceded her in death June 7, 2013.
She retired as a Post Master from the U.S. Postal Service. She was a member of pleasant Valley COB in Weyers Cave.
Martha is survived by two daughters, Jane Croskey, wife of Patrick, of Centerville, Ohio, and Rachel Stout Ensor, wife of Brian, of Little River, S.C.; a son, Scott Stout, husband of Nika, of Weyers Cave; three brothers, Walter (Buzzie) Coffey, husband of Peggy, of Bridgewater, Eddie Coffey, husband of Catherine, of Grottoes, and Donald Coffey, husband of Eva, of Harrisonburg; four grandchildren, Ryan, Logan, Alaina and Anthony and one great-grandchild, Mason.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Willie Lee Gianfrancesco and Barbara Ann Coffey.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren in Weyers Cave with Pastor Daniel House officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Distributed, 1869 Boyers Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
