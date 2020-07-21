Martha N. (Albert) Hartman, 98, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and Gigi, of Bridgewater, Va., passed away peacefully Thursday morning, July 16, 2020.
Born Dec. 14, 1921, in Bethlehem, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Henry Luther and Anna Mary (Heimer) Albert. Her husband of 64 years, George S. Hartman, passed Jan. 24, 2015.
Martha was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, played recorder with several Madrigal groups during her lifetime, enjoyed reading, music and needlework and craft activities. She volunteered with the Food Pantry in Bridgewater. She was a substitute music teacher in the Raleigh, N.C. School System, a full-time music teacher at St. Timothy’s and in the Wake County School System. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Raleigh, N.C.
Martha is survived by her children: daughter, Kathy L., wife of Joseph Tuttle of Dunn, N.C.; son, Peter D. Hartman, husband of Rebecca (Smith) Hartman of Richmond, Va., and her son, Theodore J. “Ted” Hartman, husband of Vicki L. (Koller) Hartman of Cumming, Ga. Her granddaughter, Pamela M., wife of Brian Hartigan, and two stepgrandchildren, Sarah Ashton Clark and Tanner Clark as well as her two great-granddaughters, Ashby Grace Hartigan and Collins Everly Hartigan. Also surviving are a brother, Joseph F. Albert of Pennsylvania and a sister, Mary Ann, wife of the late Walter H. Weaver of Wisconsin. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lucy A., wife of Arthur Hafner Jr. Ph.D. (2000); a sister, Edna G., wife of Colonel William S. Crumlish (2013); a brother, Henry L. Albert Jr., husband of Josephine (Wilson) Albert (2014); a brother, Lester H. Albert (1918); a sister, Catherine, wife of Frank McClure (1988) and a brother, Thomas W. Albert, husband of Shirley A. (Tracey) Albert (2018).
Gigi you are loved beyond compare and will be sorely missed.
Due to the current COVID-19 conditions, there will be no service at this time. Interment at Greenmount Cemetery in Arendtsville, Pa., will be at a future date as well.
