Martha Naomi Rodes Burkholder, 88, of Mount Crawford, Va., passed away peacefully May 11, 2023, at the Heartland Home in Dayton where she had lived since January.
Martha was born in Rockingham County on Jan. 14, 1935. She was a daughter of the late David and Naomi (Koogler) Rodes. On Aug. 30, 1955, she married Earl Pennybaker Burkholder, who preceded her in death Oct. 1, 2007.
She is survived by two daughters, Eva (Keith) Crider of Strasburg and Janet Fleming of Waynesboro, 14 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by four sons, Dale Allen Burkholder (wife, Karen who survives), Wayne Edward Burkholder, Olin Atlee Burkholder, and Galen Leon Burkholder; a granddaughter, Carolina Star Burkholder; and a son-in law, Ed Fleming.
She was the ninth of fifteen children. Her surviving siblings are Adin (Verna), Rhoda Bennett (Frank), and Ruby Beachy (Wendell). She was preceded in death by six sisters, Priscilla Beery (Dan), Catherine Rodes, Ruth Martin Groff (Johnny Martin, Walter Groff), Anna Lehman (Joe), Esther Good (Howard), Iva Beachy (survived by Wendell); and five brothers, John (Sadie), Noah (survived by Ada), Aaron (survived by Betty), Joseph (June), and Daniel (Esther).
Martha was a member of Bethany Mennonite Church. Ministers of the church will conduct the funeral at 10:30 on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Bank Mennonite church. Burial will follow in the Bank Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the Bank Mennonite Church from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, May 15.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Home, 930 Mason St., Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
