Martha Pennybacker "Penny" Brock Zirkle of Roanoke went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, after a valiant battle with health complications. Penny was preceded in death by her parents, Owen B. and Ruth J. Brock; her son, Franklin A. Zirkle, Jr.; her sister, Susan B. Miller; her brother, Stephen F. Brock; and her husband of 60 years, Franklin A. Zirkle, Sr.
Born in Harrisonburg and later moving to Broadway, Penny won the title "Miss Broadway", and was a member of the chorus and a vocalist for the Eddie Branner Orchestra during her high school years. Penny attended Madison College (now James Madison University) before joining the Nurses Cadet Corps to receive training in preparation for service during World War II. The war ended before she completed her training, but she went on to serve others as a private-duty nurse.
In addition to singing, Penny was a talented musician, artist, and poet. Penny and Franklin instilled a love of the outdoors in their children by taking them on hikes, picnics, and camping trips, which will remain cherished memories.
Penny was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Surviving are her son, Douglas 0. Zirkle, and his partner, Grace E. Kent; son, L. Scott Zirkle and his wife, Elizabeth; daughter, Rebekah Z. Nelson and her husband, Michael; daughter, Martha M. Minter; brother, A. Moffett Brock and his wife, Susie; grandson, Barry J. "Jamie" Weddle, Jr., and his fiancé, Rebecca J. Hammond; grandson, L. Christopher Zirkle and his wife, Brianna; granddaughter, Kathleen M. Martin and her partner, Andrew S. Barber; granddaughter, Sarah E. Zirkle; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Avah Zirkle; sisters-in-law, R. Jean Zirkle and Louie Z. Will, and several nieces.
A memorial service will be held at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Roanoke at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. She was a long time member there. Penny will be interred in Woodbine Cemetery in Harrisonburg at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts be made to the Roanoke Rescue Mission or First Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.