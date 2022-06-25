Martha Swink Taylor
Born in Staunton on George Washington’s birthday, February 22, 1925, Martha Andrews Swink Taylor was named by her parents, Cordelia and GB Swink, after the wife of the nation’s first president. She died on June 9, 2022. The youngest of four children, Martha spent her first 17 years in Staunton, where she graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. In 1942, she married Charles Ervin Taylor Jr. and moved to Harrisonburg, where they lived throughout their 55-year marriage and raised two sons. Martha was an active member of Otterbein United Methodist Church, where she belonged to the adult Sunday school class for more than 50 years. She enjoyed baking — her cookies were legendary — and flower arranging and spoiling her cats, Button and Bunny. Martha worked in retail, first at JC Penney and later at Williamson’s Pharmacy, where she made lifelong friends. In later life, she published a book of poetry, “Poems by a Tea-Drinking Great-Grandmother.” Upon the death of her beloved Charles, Martha moved to the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, where she spent more than 20 happy years. In 2021 she moved to Richmond to be closer to family. Martha was predeceased by her parents; her husband; her siblings, Virginia Craig, Helen Vass and Ted Swink; and her first granddaughter, Deborah Ann Taylor, who was born on her birthday. She is survived by her sons, Charles Eldon Taylor (Carol Susan, deceased) and Robert Ervin Taylor (Brooke); three granddaughters, Leigh Sewell (Nate), Polly Roberts (Hunter) and Taryne Jade Taylor (Jason Anderson); and six great-grandchildren, Taylor and Sydney Bernard, Cole and Case Roberts and Olivia and Ruby Sewell. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Page Ayres, Brenda Wright, John Craig, Jim Vass, Judy Holland, Grady Swink, Kay Campbell and Marcella Williams.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Otterbein United Methodist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.