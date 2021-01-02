Martha Taylor Stoops, 87, of Fulks Run, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab Center.
She was born Dec. 17, 1933, in Swickley, Pa., and was a daughter of the late Thomas Edward and Laura Cratsley Taylor, Sr.
Martha worked as an LPN at various hospitals and nursing homes in Northern Virginia and locally, including VMRC. She was a member of Mount Carmel United Methodist Church in Fulks Run.
On Nov. 22, 1952, she married Elmer Clarence Stoops, Sr., who preceded her in death on Feb. 18, 2018.
Surviving are three sons, Elmer C. Stoops, Jr. and wife, Linda, of Fulks Run, Edward J. Stoops, of Harrisonburg,and Edgar T. Stoops, of Broadway; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, and one sister, Sally Dirhold, of North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by two siblings, Thomas Taylor, Jr., and Helen Tyrrell.
Rev. Peggy Packard will conduct a private graveside service at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Fulks Run. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Family and friends may pay their final respects on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815 or Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 13375 3rd Hill Road, Fulks Run, VA 22830.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
