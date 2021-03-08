Martin Hernandez, 17, a resident of New Market, passed away March 6, 2021, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. Martin was born March 2, 2004, in Idaho and was a son of Martin and Maria Blanca Hernandez Robles.
He attended Stonewall Jackson High School. Throughout his life, he was a devoted and organized student. In the 8th grade, he was granted a full scholarship to James Madison University because of his excellent grades. He was a talented athlete competing in soccer, cross country and golf. Martin served as an Altar Boy at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, where he was a member, and volunteered at local nursing homes. He was known for being friendly, funny and honest. He will be dearly missed by the community that loved him.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his siblings, Yaretzi Hernandez, Mateo Hernandez; maternal grandparents, Maria Angelita Godoy De Robles and Salvador Robles Lamas; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Otilia Rodriguez Hernandez and Manuel Hernandez Flores.
Father Silvio Kaberia will conduct a funeral mass on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in New Market at 3:00 p.m.
Those wishing to view and pay their respects may do so on Tuesday, March 9, from 1 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
