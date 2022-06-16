Martin Luther Driver, Jr., 94, of Mount Solon, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his home. He was born Aug. 27, 1927, to the late Martin L. Driver, Sr. and Beulah Wine Driver.
Martin proudly served in the United States Army from March 1953 until 1955.
He married Madeline Milstead Driver on Feb. 5, 1953. He was retired from Smith Transfer and was a member of Emmanuel Church of the Brethren in Mount Solon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Gay (Roy) Simmers, Faye Botkins, Waltine Begoon (Verlin), Gordon Driver, Jerry Driver, Bill Sager and Everette Revercomb.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Mark W. (Chere) Driver, M.L. (Melissa) Driver, III and Timothy (Dena) Driver; grandchildren, Jennifer (David) Mantz, Stephanie (Drew) Robertson, Martin (Faith) Driver, IV, Brent (Megan) Driver, Marianne Driver, Kinzer (Lindsey) Driver, Shay (Cameron) Smiley; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Agnes Sager, Alda Revercomb, Charles Bodkins, Lois Driver, and Virginia Driver.
Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Emmanuel Church of the Brethren, Mount Solon, Va., and where a funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Interment to follow with military honors in the church cemetery.
Family and friends may share their memories at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.