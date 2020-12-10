Martin Monroe Ischinger, 80, of Fairfax, Va., passed away Dec. 7, 2020, at Sentara RMH. He was born Dec. 7, 1940, in Chicago, Ill., and was the son of the late Arthur M. and Eunice Sanders Ischinger.
Mr. Ischinger was a graduate of West Point.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Lee.
He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Carol Nan Ischinger of Fairfax; two sons, Doug Ischinger of Leesburg and Jon Ischinger of Harrisonburg; a daughter, Jill Ischinger of Fairfax; and four grandchildren, Athyna, Justin, Connell and Aidan.
A burial will be held at West Point Cemetery in West Point, N.Y. in January.
