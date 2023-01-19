Martin Paul Miller, 73, of Grottoes, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
He was born June 5, 1949, and was a son of the late Paul and Pauline (Wiseman) Miller.
Martin worked as an electrical engineer at GE Fanuc in Charlottesville for over 37 years. He was a member of the Grottoes United Methodist Church. He enjoyed wordworking and tinkering in his garage. He was a avid gardener. He was always willing to help out a friend.
Martin was married on Sept. 22, 1972, to Roxie (Crawford) Miller, who survives.
Martin is also survived by two children, Michyle Bare and husband, Eugene, of Broadway, and a son, Michael Miller of Charlottesville; sisters, Judy Lalla and husband, Bill, of Grottoes, and Gail Reese and husband, Ralph, of Bridgewater; grandchildren, Nicholas Bare and Hannah Bare; two nieces and one nephew.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes, Va. A private service will be held at a later time.
Share condolences with the family at johnsonfs.com.
