Marty Baer
Maurice “Marty” F. Baer Jr., 46, of Broadway, passed away at the Baer family home on Oct. 23, 2020, after a 22-month battle with cancer. He was born Dec. 30, 1973, a son of Maurice F. Baer of Harrisonburg and the late Mary Ann McClure Baer.
He is survived by his dad; a sister, Judy Baer of Harrisonburg; a brother, Larry Baer (and wife, Lisa) of Broadway; and a niece, Roxanne Baer of Virginia Beach.
A graduate of Broadway High School, Marty worked in the family business (Baer Tile) in his early years and for 27 years worked in the hospitality industry as a maintenance engineer in Charlottesville, Williamsburg and Harrisonburg. He was employed at the Sleep Inn in Harrisonburg.
At his request, his body will be cremated and his ashes scattered on the Baer mountain property where he lived most of his life. There will be a memorial service at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 7:00 p.m. Pastor Joe Slater will be officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg-Rockingham County, Attn: Individual Giving, 225 North High St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or the RMH Foundation Hahn Cancer Center, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting https://www.mcmullenfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.