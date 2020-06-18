Marvel Louise Burr, born on March 24, 1950, passed away on June 17, 2020, after a long illness.
She is survived by two older sisters, Janice Henline, brother-in-law, John Henline, and Brenda Smith, four nephews, two nieces, seven grandnephews, and two grandnieces. Her memorial service date and time is yet to be determined. She was the daughter of Harold and Ravilla Burr, who predeceased her.
She spent time from 1950 to 1964 in India with her family as missionaries living in Orissa, Assam, and Calcutta. She attended school at Vincent Hill School in Mussoorie, India, in the northwest of India before returning to the United States in 1964. She graduated from Southwestern Adventist College in Keene, Texas.
We look forward to that great resurrection morning when Jesus will call her out of her sleep and take her home.
