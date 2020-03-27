Marvin Charles Brown, Jr., 60, of Shenandoah, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Brown was born on March 5, 1960, in Staunton, and was a son of the late Marvin Charles and Flora Eugenia (Motley) Brown, Sr. Marvin loved to go fishing and take scenic drives. He lived in Arlington until 2008.
Marvin is survived by his sister, Eugenia JaNeil Brown and her husband, Robert Charles Suslovich, of Luray; niece and nephew, Erika Brown, Gary Brown; great-niece and nephew, Alyssa Cantee, Shane Cantee; aunt, Retha Brown, and an uncle, Sonny Brown.
A private graveside service will be held.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com
Arrangements entrusted to the McMullen Funeral Home, Harrisonburg, Va. 540-833-2891.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.