Marvin Douglas Durrett, age 66, of Mount Crawford, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born March 13, 1955, in Morgantown, W.Va., the son of Harold and Elizabeth (Betty) Durrett. He was preceded in death by his mother, his brother, Dennis Durrett, and nephew, Jeremy Wright.
He attended Blue Ridge Community College for two years and was employed for 40 years until his death by The Hershey Company in Stuarts Draft.
On Sept. 16, 1994, he married Diane Phillips, who survives. He is also survived by daughter, Amber Durrett (David Simpson) of Verona; son, Anthony Carpenter (Paula Hernandez) of Elkton; grandchildren, Cattaleya, Camilla, Christopher Carpenter, Makayla McDonald (Austin), Chase Kinder, Austin, Amanda and Heather Ritchie; father, Harold Durrett of Mount Crawford; stepdaughter, Jennifer Kinder (Tracy); stepson, Michael Ritchie (Andrea); sisters, Beverly (Olin) Phillips of Minnesota, Kay (Gary) Wright of Penn Laird, Linda Durrett of West Virginia; brother, Jeff (Betty) Durrett of Dayton; and many nieces and nephews.
Marvin was an avid turkey and deer hunter and trout fisherman. He had a particular passion for turkey hunting and tying fly-fishing lures. Taxidermy was an enjoyed hobby for many years. He loved hiking and being in the outdoors. Named “Class Clown” of his 1973 Turner Ashby High School graduating class, he was always known for his hilarious sense of humor. He had an unending repertoire of jokes on every topic and a talent for drawing cartoons. In recent years, one of the joys of his life was playing with his two young granddaughters.
Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated and a private family gathering will be held at a later date to celebrate Marvin’s life. He was dearly loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Condolences and memories may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyweyerscave.com.
