Marvin Douglas “Doug” Wager, 78, of Broadway, Va., went to be with His Lord and Savior on Dec. 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born Jan. 23, 1942, in Wallkill, N.Y., to the late Marvin and Helen Volk Wager.
He worked at Eastman Kodak, IBM, and was a school bus driver for Rockingham County Public Schools. He had several other jobs after retiring from Eastman Kodak and had many hobbies. He was a very active member of Sunset Drive United Methodist Church, The Walk to Emmaus, and a lifelong member of the Broadway Rescue Squad.
Doug was married to the former Janet Neuwirth, who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Tammy Jordan and husband, David, of Broadway and Michele Arehart and husband, Greg, of Weyers Cave; four grandchildren, Christine Harris and husband, Sam, Lee Andes and wife, Becca, Heidi Shoults and husband, Lucas, and Logan Jordan and wife, Marissa; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Jerry Wager of Wallkill, N.Y., and many sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law.
There will be no viewing or visitation at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Burial at Singers Glen Cemetery will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sunset Drive United Methodist Men’s Group, 127 S. Sunset Drive, Broadway, VA 22815, Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815 or Sentara Hospice, 2000 Beery Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.