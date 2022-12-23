Marvin H. Spitzer, 101, of Somerville, Mass., passed away Dec. 20, 2022. Beloved husband of 76 years to Eva R. (Morandi) Spitzer; devoted father of Edward Spitzer and his companion, Barbara, of North Reading, Patricia Durgin and her late husband, Albert, of Somerville; cherished grandfather of Danielle Prigmore, Jodi Vachone and her husband, Jeffery, and the late Brian Spitzer; and loving great-grandfather of Liam Prigmore. Also survived by many other relatives and friends.
A funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Square), Somerville, will be held Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Benedict Church, 25 Arlington St., Somerville at 10:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Services will conclude with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Late WWII U.S. Coast Guard Vet.To leave a message of condolence visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.