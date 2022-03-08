Marvin Leland Garber, 98, of Waynesboro, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, at his home. He was the son of the late Rev. Frank Yount and Edythe Aline (Phillips) Garber.
Marvin was born in Bridgewater on April 14, 1923, and worked as a farmer, milk truck driver and electrical contractor.
Marvin grew up in New Hope, living there until moving to Bridgewater in 1991. He was a member of the COB since childhood and active in many organizations of the church. He served as a church board chairman, deacon, treasurer, and served on various other committees. Marvin was a very active member of the Ruritan Club beginning July 1945, with perfect attendance for 65 years. Marvin was also the longest serving member in the country having served for 75 years. He served as president three times as well as other offices.
Since retirement, he has enjoyed remaining active in various aspects of volunteer work, such as Habitat for Humanity, disaster relief and church camp work. In 2013, he returned to his home in New Hope, where he enjoyed family gatherings and sitting outside throwing ball to Ruger. Marvin liked tinkering in his work shop and continued to invent contraptions not OSHA approved. At the age of 93 he caught his first trout and still holds the size record at his “special” fishing hole.
Marvin is survived by his son, Richard L. Garber and wife, Terry; daughter, Judi Garber Crickenberger; grandchildren, Shayna Garber (Terry Daniels) and Katlyn Garber Sams (Sean); great-grandchildren, Wyatt Brown, Blaire Daniels and Easton Sams; and stepgrandchildren, Kevin Mintmier and Kristi Mintmier.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 41 years, Betty (Miller) Garber, on Jan. 31, 1989, and his second wife of 19 years, Hazel (Gardner) North Garber; sister, Glenna Garber Gardner; and stepchildren, Catherine North Mintmier and Don North.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren with Pastor Robert Alley and The Rev. Debbie Kemp officiating. Burial will follow at Middle River Church Cemetery in New Hope. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 245, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.