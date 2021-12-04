Marvin Ray Armstrong, 90, of Harrisonburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 3, 2021, at home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Armstrong was born January 3, 1931, in Harrisonburg, Va. and was the son of the late Leroy Stonewall, Jr. and Mattie Viola Mullens Armstrong. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Leonard “Eddie” Armstrong and a sister, Elizabeth “Libby” Beach.
Marvin served in the United States Army from 1948-1952 and was stationed in Tokyo, Japan as a Military Policeman. Following his service, he went to work for the City of Harrisonburg in 1954 and retired in 1987 as Superintendent of Water and Waste Water Operations. Throughout his life, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing poker, and many trips to Florida. Most importantly, he loved his family and spending time with them.
On April 11, 1953, he married Barbara Ellis, who survives. He is also survived by three sons, Marvin E. Armstrong, Andy Armstrong both of Harrisonburg, and David Armstrong and wife, Michelle of Bridgewater; two daughters, April Armstrong and Stephanie Simmons and husband, Richard, all of Harrisonburg; eight grandchildren, Ashleigh Funkhouser and husband, Kemper, Adam Shoemaker and wife, Ashley, Whitney Gardner and husband, Cameron, Brooke Runion and husband, Wes, Jared Armstrong, Nathaniel Armstrong, Andrew Armstrong and wife, Ashely, and Gracie Armstrong. He is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren, Peyton and Alexandra Funkhouser; Collyns, Pyper, Fletcher and Maren Shoemaker; Emerson, Grady, and Garrett Gardner and Reese and Charlotte Runion.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday evening at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. The casket will remain closed.
A private graveside service with military honors will be conducted at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8516, or additional ways to donate can be found at woundedwarriorproject.org.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
