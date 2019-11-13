Another member of America's “Greatest Generation” has passed.
Marvin Thomas “Doc” Ankers, 93, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Oak Lea. Mr. Ankers was born April 16, 1926, at home in Falls Church, Va., and was a son of the late Robert Emerson and Alice (Strange) Ankers.
After graduating from high school, Doc enrolled at North Carolina State University. He interrupted his education to enlist in the United States Navy, serving during World War II from 1944 until 1946 in the Pacific. He then returned to school and completed his education at the University of Maryland, where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Animal Husbandry.
On March 21, 1947, he married the former Dorothy “Dot” Massey, who preceded him in death on Oct. 24, 2001. He was also preceded in death by his two sisters, Mary Alice Ankers and Margaret Ankers Gilkey; and his brother, Robert Emerson Ankers Jr.
Doc and Dot lived in Brandy Station, Va., for many years. They studied the Civil War with emphasis on the Battle of Brandy Station and helped found the Brandy Station Foundation and Graffiti House. He was a cattle farmer, co-owner of Purina County Farm Services and was a former member and Deacon of the Stevensburg Baptist Church. Doc also was experienced in Real Estate Sales and later owned and operated Ankers Real Estate Appraisals (AREA) for several years. In 2003, he moved from Brandy Station to the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, where he lived for 16½ years. He enjoyed his friends at VMRC and membership at Harrisonburg Baptist Church. In his spare time, Doc kept his mind sharp by coin collecting and shopping on Amazon. He also enjoyed photography, trains, handing out Werther's candies, and trips to the Skyline Drive.
He is survived by his daughters, Dottie Gardner of Rockingham and significant other, Charles Tysinger, and Pattie Alvis and husband, Steve Alvis, of Rockingham; four grandchildren, (Jeff, Ben, Ted, and Kristin (Miranda) Alvis); eight great-grandchildren; and three special nieces, Jessica, Beth and “Squeezy.”
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Strite Auditorium of Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community with Eric Martin and Dale Wright officiating. Burial with Naval military honors will be held privately at the Fork Union Cemetery with the Rev. Philip Walker officiating. There will be no formal visitation at the funeral home and the casket will remain closed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to the Brandy Station Foundation, P.O. Box 165, Brandy Station, VA 22714-0165 or to VMRC, c/o The Compassion Fund, 1491 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home, Harrisonburg, Va. 540.833.2891.
