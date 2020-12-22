Mary Alice Hottinger
Mary Alice Hottinger, age 52, of Upper Tract, W.Va., passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Mon General Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., from COVID-19. She was born March 8, 1968, in Petersburg, W.Va., a daughter of Edna (VanMeter) Grimm of Timberville, Va. and the late Ernest Grimm. On April 13, 1987, Mary married Gary Hottinger, who survives in Upper Tract, W.Va.
Mary Hottinger was a graduate of Broadway High School and had worked in the cafeteria at Grant County Nursing Home. She was a loving grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by a son, Jeremy Hottinger (Shandra) of Petersburg, W.Va.; two granddaughters, Hannah and Taylor Hottinger; a stepgranddaughter, Allison Dolly; three sisters, Becky (Ray) Ritchie of Fulks Run, Va., Jayne Grim (Butch) of Singers Glen, Va., and Betsy Wilson of Timberville, Va.; four brothers, Ray Grimm of Timberville, Va., Craig Grimm of Timberville, Va., Willie Grimm (Chasity) of Dayton, Va., and Dave Grimm of Timberville, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
In honoring Mary’s wishes, her body has been cremated. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va. Due to COVID-19, we ask that you respect the health of others and maintain social distancing and wear a face covering at all times. Memories and words of comfort may be left at www.basagic.com or on Facebook at Basagic Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.