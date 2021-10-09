Mary Alice Wilson, 65, of Timberville, Va., passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born June 8, 1956 in New Market to the late Russel Ward and Hazel Rittenour Mongold.
Mary was a machinist at Kennametal for almost 40 years. She attended Crossroads Mennonite Church.
On Aug. 15, 1975, she married Kim Willard Wilson, who survives.
Also surviving is one daughter, Crystal L. Turner of Broadway; two grandchildren, Shanna Leigh Kline and Hunter William Kline; one great-grandchild, Zaracci Chace Showell; siblings, Juanita Swartz, Donald Mongold, Joyce Jackomite, John Mongold, Bonnie Moore, Donna Fadeley, and Tony Mongold.
The body was cremated. A service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
