Mary Anita Yount, 89, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. She was born Nov. 18, 1931, in Port Chester, N.Y., and was the daughter of the late Fred A. and Ethel Williams Spencer.
Anita lived in Woodbridge, Va. from 1964 to 2010, before moving to Harrisonburg. She was a member of Cokesbury UMC and a very active member of The Red Hats Society. Her favorite job was volunteering for Potomac Hospital taking pictures of the newborn babies from 1975 to 1996.
She is survived by a son, William D. Yount Jr. and fiancée, Mary Bazzle; a daughter, Debra A. Kuhn and husband, Mike, of Virginia Beach; a special niece, Deborah Dunlap of Hickory, N.C.; a daughter-in-law, Cindy Yount of Harrisonburg; six grandchildren, Tim Kuhn, Mike Kuhn and wife, Sarah, Angela Miller and husband, John, Harry Kuhn and wife, Tabitha, Alissa Irwin and husband, Mike, and Spencer Yount and wife, Katie; and 12 great-grandchildren, Jake, Maggie, Caroline and Bennett Irwin, Owen, Michael, Wrenn and Kylee Kuhn, Dottie and Henry Miller, and Mac and Rhett Yount.
In addition to her parents, Anita was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William D. Yount Sr., who passed away Nov. 11, 2013; a brother, Fred A. Spencer Jr.; a sister, Betty Spencer Page and a sister-in-law, Peggy Yount.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastors Steve Landis and Adam Blagg officiating. Interment will be held at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to VMRC Foundation Compassion Fund, 1491 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.