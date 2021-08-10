Mary Ann Adkins
Mary Ann Adkins, 74, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Ms. Adkins was born April 16, 1947, in Pikeville, Ky., and was the daughter of the late Crate Samuel and Gipsy Porter Meade. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Benny Roy Meade, Charles Meade and Crate Meade Jr. and sisters, Aretta Bryan, Dorothy Williams, Zella Robarts, Patsy Harmon, Lois Meade, Mabrey Wilson and Murl Haggerty.
Mary graduated from Mullins High School in Pikeville, Ky., and worked as a dental assistant. She later worked at Judy’s which brought her to the Valley in 1987, where she became the head manager at Pamela’s clothing store before going to work as a food inspector for the USDA in 1989. She loved gardening, her dog, Coco, was a diehard NASCAR and Dale Jarrett fan as well as a Baltimore Ravens fan.
She is survived by her son, Anthony Adkins; daughter, Pamela Mundo; grandchildren, Gipsy Mundo, William Samuel Mundo, Andrew Adkins, Nicolas Adkins, Emma Lee Adkins and Gabriel Adkins, as well as a great-granddaughter, Anabell Fajardo.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at Church of Christ in Timberville with Pastor Elliot Asbury officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Davidson Memorial Gardens in Ivel, Ky.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
