Mary Ann Dellinger of New Market, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Woodstock. She was born on July 20, 1943, in Shenandoah County and was a daughter of the late Charles Leonard and Hazel Marie Hottle.
She was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church and was baptized at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church.
Ms. Dellinger is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Candy Dellinger of Edinburg; a grandson and his wife, Cody and Destiney Dellinger of Mount Jackson; a daughter, Patty Long of New Market and granddaughters, Hillary and Miranda Long of New Market; one great-granddaughter, Kinlee Dellinger; two sisters, Peggy Reedy of Edinburg and Ruth Ritenour of Newport News; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles and Donald, and her sisters, Maxine and Carolyn Sue.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Columbia Furnace Cemetery. Pastor Brad Burke will officiate.
Family asks that everyone attending wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging, 207 Mosby Lane, Front Royal, VA 22630 to assist with home delivery meals.
Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
