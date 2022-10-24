Mary Ann Hensley Moss, (Mossy), 78, of Elkton, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior at Sentara RMH on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. She was born March 6, 1944 and was the daughter of the late Rupert Clyde “Bud” Hensley and Nellie Bernice Hensley.
She graduated from Elkton High School and retired from Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital after 40 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by adopted son, Rodney William Casey; brothers, Robert Hensley, Donald Hensley, and David W. Hensley, and sister, Norma Jean Denham.
Mary was a woman of faith, who loved God, her church, and family. She was a faithful member of Souls Harbor Church for 33 years under the Rev. Alvin Dovel. After his passing, she became a member of Penn Laird Pentecostal Church under the Rev. David Clinedinst for five years. In June of 1974, Mary married her husband, Pete Moss, they shared 48 years together. Mary Ann loved riding on the motorcycle and in the convertible mustang with her husband. They often went for a drive on Skyline Drive and Blue Ridge Parkway. She enjoyed bird watching and reading a good book. She always saw the beauty in God's handiwork, especially “loved, loved, loved “watching the four seasons change. In her words,” Just look, just look; It’s gorgeous, just gorgeous.”
In addition to her husband, she is survived by five nephews, seven nieces, and numerous great and great-great-nephews and nieces who adored her. Special great-great-nephew, Austin Clinedinst, and great-great nieces, Madilyn and Anaya Clinedinst, who were thought of like grandkids.
Visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 with a memorial service following at 1 p.m. at the Elkton Pentecostal Church with Pastor David Clinedinst officiating. Interment will be at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lower Light Prison Ministries, c/o Dennis Morgan, PO Box 4, Dublin, GA.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.