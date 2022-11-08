Mary Ann Keating, 76, of Grottoes, passed away Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. She was born Sept. 17, 1946, and was a daughter of the late Frank and Clara (Oberlechner) Hainzer.
She was a member of Weyers Cave United Methodist Church, where she was active in bell choir, Helping Hands, and served as the church treasurer for over 20 years.
Mary Ann was united in marriage on Nov. 25, 1967, to Terry Keating, who survives.
Mary Ann is also survived by two children, Angie Brittle and husband, Shenan, of Grottoes, and a son, Brian Keating of Henrico; and three grandchildren, Hunter, Jackson, and Mason Brittle.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Weyers Cave United Methodist Church with Pastor Amy Pannell officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Weyers Cave UMC Helping Hands, 228 Houff Road, Weyers Cave, VA 24486.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements.
