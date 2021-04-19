Mary Ann Kibler Monger, 76, of Elkton, passed away April 17, 2021, at Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke.
Mrs. Monger was born Jan. 4, 1945, in Page County, and was the daughter of the late Earl Lee Kibler and Bertie Mae Lucas Kibler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Alfred V. Kibler, Kenneth Kibler (Billy) and Ralph Lee Kibler; sisters, Virginia B. Mook and Vada Yager; and father-in-law, Russell J. Monger.
Mary attended Newport Church of the Brethren. She worked for Elkton Garment Company for several years. She loved flowers, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren.
On Feb. 28, 1970, she married Melvin Wayne Monger, who survives. Mary is also survived by her daughter, Melissa Ann Smith and husband, David; mother-in-law, Ruth E. Monger; brothers, Earl Junior Kibler (Joker) and Delmas Kibler; sisters, Sadie Knott (Polly) and Patricia Stoneberger (Patsy); grandchildren, Andrew (Andy) McMillen and wife, Amanda, Kayla Shifflett and fiancé, Anthony Wood and Sierra Shifflett; and great-grandchildren, Autumn Breeden, Aiden McMillen, Asher McMillen, Axton McMillen and Kailey Wood.
Pastor Jimmy Kite will conduct the funeral service at 12 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
Contributions can be made to EAUS, 149 West Spotswood Ave., Elkton, VA 22827.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
