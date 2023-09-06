Mary Ann Siever
Mary Ann Siever, 76, of Criders, Va., passed away Sept. 4, 2023, at her residence. Mary was born May 14, 1947, in West Virginia to the late Harness and Rhoda Siever Riggleman.
She was a member of Caplinger United Methodist Church in Criders. She enjoyed her flowers and grand fur babies.
On March 22, 1964, she married Allen R. Siever, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Connie A. Price and husband, Buck, of Timberville; grandson, Kyle Sampson of Criders; and special son-in-law, Pete Sampson of Clover Hill.
Mary was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon K. Sampson; sisters, Tressie Gano, Nellie Pyles, Catherine Puffenberger, Margaret Biller, Audrey Siever and Verlie Riggleman; and brother, Buddy Riggleman.
The Rev. Angela Lambert will conduct a graveside service Thursday 11 a.m. at Caplinger Cemetery in Criders.
Friends may pay their respects and sign a guestbook Wednesday (today) from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Caplinger United Methodist Church, c/o Sandra Dove, 18269 Buffalo Clover Lane, Criders, VA 22820, Caplinger Cemetery, c/o Debbie Lantz, 19379 Brocks Gap Road, Bergton, VA 22811 or Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway VA 22815.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
