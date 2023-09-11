Mary Ann Suddith
Mary Ann Suddith was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother and friend during her remarkable 89 years of life. She passed away surrounded by beloved family in the early hours of Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
Mary Ann was born Jan. 21, 1934, to parents, Alson H. Smith Sr. and Beulah Smith Fries. A 1952 Handley High School graduate, Mary Ann cherished her upbringing at Apple Pie Ridge in Winchester, Va., before meeting and marrying the apple of her eye, Charles Richard Suddith Sr., in June of 1956.
Once married, Mary Ann followed Charles Richard to Fort Huachuca, where he was stationed in the United States Army and she served as an administrative assistant on base. Once leaving Arizona, Mary Ann and Charles Richard returned to Virginia to settle down and start the loving family that she leaves behind.
Mary Ann is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Hobbs and son-in-love, Brad Hobbs, of Chesapeake, Va.; her son, C.R. Suddith Jr. and daughter-in-love, Judy Suddith, of Rileyville, Va.; and her three grandchildren, Chase Suddith of Fairfax, Va., Caroline Suddith of Rileyville, Va., and Kevin Hobbs of Chesapeake, Va. Mary Ann also leaves behind numerous nephews and nieces that she loved as her own, as well as a close-knit group of friends whom she regarded as family. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and older and only brother, Alson H. Smith Jr., as well as a stepsister, Phyllis Sheard Brown.
Eighty-nine years of ‘spunk’ lent itself to a life of many beautiful memories. Mary Ann was a dedicated member of Luray United Methodist Church for nearly 60 years, enjoying sisterhood through Christ with the LUMC Women and numerous Bible studies. She was the Director of Medical Records for Page Memorial Hospital, owned and operated five Tastee Freez restaurants with her husband, enjoyed watching and attending countless sporting events and being a member of two beloved groups: the Sassy Sisters and her bridge club. Mary Ann, or ‘Nammaw’ as many know her, will be sorely missed by friends and family, but is rejoicing from reuniting with the love of her life in which she carried being the matriarch of her family without for the last 14 years.
Mary Ann Suddith’s funeral service will be held at Luray United Methodist Church on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 2 p.m. The family will be receiving friends prior to the service from 1-2 p.m.
As a steadfast member of her church with a servant’s heart, the family asks for donations to Luray United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers.
