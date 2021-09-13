Mary Anna (Argenbright) Rowe
Mary Anna (Argenbright) Rowe, 82, widow of Roosevelt Rowe, of Hillside Drive, Verona, gained her angel wings on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Rowe was born in Staunton, Va., on Jan. 2, 1939, a daughter of the late Harry Milton and Bertha Jones (Hoover) Argenbright.
Mary Anna attended Verona United Methodist Church and was retired from Fort Defiance High School where she worked in the school cafeteria.
Mrs. Rowe enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and she enjoyed cooking and reading.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Rowe was preceded in death by two brothers, John Shiflett and James Argenbright.
Mrs. Rowe is survived by her children, Regina R. Chestnut and husband, Mark, Roderick R. “Rick” Rowe, Tineke van der Weele and husband, Hans, and Sonia Bazan; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Mayorga and husband, Rico, Morgan Kaminski and husband, Joe, Hannah Rowe, Dean Rowe, Pijke Daalder, Dieuwertje Daalder, Amber Bazan and Octovia Bazan; a great-granddaughter, Yoly Mayorga; sisters-in-law, Starla Shiflett and Bertha Berry and husband, Bill; brother-in-law, Curtis Cash; daughter-in-law, Amanda Dean; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory and other times at the residence.
A celebration of life will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastors Shawna Hiner, Linwood Wilkes and Jeff Fisher. Burial will follow in the Lebanon Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Blake Scott, James Herring, Frank Diaz, Eddie Rowe, Frank Shifflett, and John Mausen.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Lebanon Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 98, Craigsville, VA 24430 or Aisle 7 Fellowship, P.O. Box 47, Verona, VA 24482.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net or P.O. Box 956, Verona, VA 24482.
