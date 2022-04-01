Mary Anna Burner Waybright
Mary Anna Burner Waybright, age 82, of Luray, Va., died Sept. 11, 2021, at her home in Luray, Va. She was born Dec. 13, 1938, in Leaksville, Va., and was a daughter of the late Charles Lee Burner and Anna Virginia Smith Burner.
She graduated with the Luray High School Class of 1958 and attended Madison College (now James Madison University) and the Rockingham Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Harrisonburg, Va., graduating in 1961 to become a registered nurse.
Mrs. Waybright began her nursing career at RMH as a student and was a floor nurse there until 1967. She was employed as a plant nurse at American Viscose in Front Royal briefly before joining the nursing staff at Page Memorial Hospital, where she spent most of her 40-year career. At PMH, she served as a floor nurse, nurse manager, and home health specialist.
One of her many accomplishments while working at PMH was developing the “swing bed” program which allowed patients to remain in the hospital as a skilled nursing home. She also mentored and trained many student nurses and nursing aides.
In her youth, she was active in the 4-H Club, earning many district and state awards and achieving State All-Star status. She was a former member of the John Rhodes Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
On May 28, 1966, she married John David Waybright Jr., who died May 10, 2013.
She and her husband were members for 30 years of the Saturday Nite Supper Club in Luray. She was active in Luray community affairs for many years.
She was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Joni Dawn Waybright Turner of North Carolina; a brother, Charles Leonard (Bud) Burner of Luray, Va.; two sisters, Carolyn Virginia (Lynn) Rothgeb of Luray, Va. and Barbara Rebecca Phillips and her husband, Don, of Stanardsville, Va.; a sister-in-law, Peggy Lowrey Burner of Montross, Va.; a granddaughter, Ashley Turner of Stanley, Va.; two grandsons, Logan Turner of Minneapolis, Minn., and Grady Turner of Atlanta, Ga.; a great-grandson, Jace Turner of Stanley, Va.; a special nephew (son) James Waybright and his wife, Karen, of Luray, and numerous very close nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Lee Burner, and sister, Margaret Elizabeth (Betty) Burner.
The body was donated for scientific research and will be cremated. A memorial celebration will be held at Bradley Funeral Home on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Ridge Hospice.
